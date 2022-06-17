Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:26 AM

High-rise evacuated for ‘slight smell of gas’

<i>
Etsy

By Julia Falcon

Click here for updates on this story

    DALLAS (KTVT) — The entire apartment building at the East Quarter Residences was evacuated earlier this evening.

At 6:57 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a call for a carbon monoxide emergency at 315 South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said that initial reports indicated alarms were going off on multiple floors. Some residents complained that there was a slight smell of gas and one resident was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Plano Fire Department and HazMat teams joined Dallas Fire-Rescue for readings in the 20-story high-rise building.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there have been multiple floors with positive readings. Officials are still trying to identify the source.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content