Buckley turns to Plan C, earns late starting time at US Open

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Calculus and chemistry were too hard. Nobody took him seriously as a baseball player, either. Hayden Buckley says some of his dreams were crushed early. These days, though, the dream is golf. And it’s not so far-fetched to think this 26-year-old, whose Plan A was baseball and Plan B was health administration, could win the U.S. Open. Buckley shot his second straight 68 on Friday to enter the weekend at 4-under 136. He left the course tied for third and was one of five who made it to The Country Club through qualifying who now find themselves among the top 11 on the leaderboard.