WTO ministers reach deals on fisheries, food, COVID vaccines

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization members have reached a string of deals and commitments aimed to limit overfishing, broaden production of COVID-19 vaccines in the developing world and reform a 27-year-old trade body that has been back on its heels in recent years. WTO Director-General Nzogi Okonjo-Iweala concluded the WTO’s ministerial conference by trumpeting a new sense of cooperation at a time when the world has faced crises like growing food insecurity, war in Ukraine and a once-in-a-century pandemic that has taken millions of lives. Okonjo-Iweala said Friday the agreements will make a difference in people’s lives and demonstrate the WTO’s capability to respond to emergencies.