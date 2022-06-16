West Des Moines police recover handgun likely used at carnival shooting

By KCCI Staff

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Police are searching for a shooter in West Des Moines after gunfire rang out during a carnival at Valley West Mall Wednesday night, where more than a thousand people gathered.

People who’d been enjoying the rides moments earlier were sent into a panic.

Police responded to the area Wednesday night for reports of two large fights. That’s when shots were fired, around 9:30 p.m.

West Des Moines Police say no one was hit by the bullet, but one person was trampled when people started to run away. Police say that was a minor injury.

During the investigation, westbound traffic on Interstate 235 was shut down briefly.

With the help of a K9 team, a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

A juvenile male involved in the second fight was charged with interference with official acts. Officers are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

According to police, it was an off-duty officer who was the first to respond.

Police are asking that anyone with photos, video or other information report it to the West Des Moines Police Department.

