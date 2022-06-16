Uvalde 11-year-old was avid runner, is remembered for energy

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Layla Salazar adored Koala bears and loved the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and dancing to TikTok videos. Her family said she wanted her grandparents to pick her up as often as possible from school because they would treat her to tacos. A funeral was being held Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, for the swift-footed and quick-witted 11-year-old. She was among the last of the 21 victims of the May 24 mass school shooting in the southern Texas town to be laid to rest. Layla’s family described her as rambunctious and her father said she loved running. She was proud of winning races at Robb Elementary School’s annual field days.