USA Basketball picks roster for July World Cup qualifiers

MIAMI (AP) — USA Basketball is taking some veterans into the next window of World Cup qualifying. A roster of 12 players was unveiled for the next two games, set for July 1 at Puerto Rico and July 4 at Cuba. The Americans are 3-1 so far in qualifying and have already clinched a berth in the second round. But these next two games remain important since the records from the 16-team first round of qualifying will carry into the second round. There will be 12 teams from the Americas region going to the second round. Of those, seven make the World Cup.