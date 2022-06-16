UN envoy’s farewell: My heart breaks for Afghan girls, women

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. representative in Afghanistan says her heart is breaking because of the harsh edicts that the Taliban have imposed on girls and women since they seized power in the country, denying them the right to education and work and forcing millions to stay at home. Deborah Lyons is leaving her post as the U.N. chief’s special representative and gave a farewell statement that was released to the media on Thursday. She said the Afghanistan today is a very different country from the one she encountered two years ago. Her successor has not yet been named.