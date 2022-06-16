Two gangsters convicted of 2019 murder of man washing his car

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two gangsters were convicted for involvement on January 13, 2019, murder of a rival gang member, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Eduardo "Sleepy" Anaya Solis, 21, and Jose "Trips" Juarez of King City were convicted for involvement in the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. They, along with three other gang members, were looking for a rival gang member to kill and chose Jose because he was wearing red, said Pacioni.

Jose was outside his friend's home washing his car on 7th Street when he was approached and shot 24 times by Solis and another shooter; six of the bullets struck Jose. The rest of the bullets hit two occupied homes and three parked vehicles, said Pacioni.

Jose was, in fact, not a gang member and was shot for wearing red outside his friend's home while washing his car, said Pacioni. The five gang members conspired with and were supplied by Juarez with three firearms and disguises for the shooting.

After the shooting, Juarez followed the shooter's vehcile from Greenfield back to King City. Juarez bought Mickey's Malt Liquor for Solis and the other occupants to celebrate Jose's murder.

Solis faces a maximum term of 80 years-Life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Juarez faces a maximum term of 60 years-Life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. They will be sentenced in the next two weeks, said Pacioni.

Two additional defendants, in this case, Brayan Urrutia-Flores and Luis Sarabia, face trial later this year.