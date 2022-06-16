Top SC judge wants to revoke Alex Murdaugh’s law license

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court wants to revoke the law license of attorney Alex Murdaugh. The justices say there is overwhelming evidence the prominent attorney stole millions of dollars from his clients even though more than 70 criminal charges against the prominent lawyer have not been resolved. Murdaugh has been ordered to appear at the Supreme Count on Wednesday to argue against being disbarred, but one his lawyers says he won’t fight the decision. Still unresolved are the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son more than a year ago. The anniversary of the killings passed earlier this month with no arrests or additional information released by state police.