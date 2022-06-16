Thousands march in Bangladesh over comments about Islam

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in Bangladesh’s capital to demand the governments of Bangladesh and India officially condemn comments by two Indian governing party officials deemed derogatory to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The march began at the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque but was blocked by police as it headed toward India’s Embassy, a few kilometers (miles) away. The protesters demanded that Muslim-majority nations boycott Indian products and cut off ties with New Delhi, and that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina publicly condemn the comments made by the two officials in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.