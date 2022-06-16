Salinas Police catch purse snatcher

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was caught on the 1400 block of Buckhorn Drive Wednesday after police said he allegedly stole a woman's purse while walking through the parking lot.

At around 1:41 p.m., police arrived at the 1500 block of North Sanborn Road in the parking lot of Food 4 Less. Two women said they were walking when suspect Manuel Gonzalez, 34, ran up to one of them and snatched her purse, said police.

The purse's strap ripped, and Gonzalez ran away through the parking lot. The victims called a nearby family member, and he began chasing the suspect, said police.

Police later located Gonzalez, detained him, and identified him as the suspect. He was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail and charged with robbery, said police.

The stolen purse was recovered and given back to its owner.