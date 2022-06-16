Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Alabama church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities has left one person dead and two others wounded, and that a suspect is in custody. Police say the shooting occurred Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing that he confirmed a suspect was being held but he declined to identify that person or the dead and wounded. Vestavia Hills is a suburb just southeast of the city of Birmingham. Numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene late Thursday.