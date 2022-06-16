Jets QB Wilson ‘doesn’t need to be Brady’ in Year 2 progress

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson represents the latest hope for a New York Jets team looking to end a lengthy playoff drought. The No. 2 overall pick a year ago struggled through a down-and-up rookie season marked by early struggles, a knee injury and a promising finish. All eyes are again on Wilson to make the next step in his development and make the franchise believe it has the right guy under center for years to come. Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson doesn’t need to be Tom Brady this year but the second-year QB needs to be a lot better especially with an improved cast on offense around him.