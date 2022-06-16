Firefighters urge firework safety, ahead of Fourth of July holiday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Fourth of July holiday is just several weeks, but the Central Coast has already seen some vegetation and brush fires break out.

Signs that say “Neighbors against Fireworks” have been popping up around the City of Salinas.”

In the City of Salinas, people can use, store, sell, or display safe and sane fireworks between noon on June 28 and July 5 at 10 p.m. Any time after that designated time frame, people could be fined at least $1000.

People can also report unsafe or illegal fireworks to the Salinas Fire Department.

