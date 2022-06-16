Dutch airport Schiphol to cut flights over busy summer

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Travelers beware: The Netherlands’ busiest airport is reining in flight departures over its busy summer period. That’s because shortages of security staff mean the airport cannot cope with the high demand as many families take to the skies for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic eased. The decision was announced Thursday. It’s likely to affect the vacation plans of thousands of travelers each day. Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest, said from July 7 until August it has about 13,500 seats per day above the capacity of its security staff. It did not say exactly how many flights will be cancelled. A decision on August flights will be made later.