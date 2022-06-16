Colombia faces presidential choice between leftist, populist

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and ASTRID SUAREZ

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombians can count on one thing: The country’s presidential politics will drastically change after Sunday’s runoff election. The contest in the South American country lacks a front-runner and presents voters with a choice between Gustavo Petro, who could become the first leftist to lead the nation, and Rodolfo Hernández, a populist millionaire who promises to end corruption. Many are framing their decision on what they do not want to see, instead of what they actually want. The guaranteed departure from long-governing moderate or right-leaning presidents has led both sides to play into people’s fears.