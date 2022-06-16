Coco Gauff reaches 1st grass-court quarterfinal in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached her first grass-court quarterfinal by beating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-4 at the Berlin Open. The American 18-year-old, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open on clay this month, cruised through the first set but then had to come from a break down in the second. Top-seeded Ons Jabeur saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker before converting her fifth match point to beat qualifier Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-6 (8).