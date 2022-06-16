Canha, Plummer help Mets to 5-4 comeback win over Brewers

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 comeback victory over the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers. After both starting pitchers exited with injuries in the middle innings, the Mets took advantage of a costly throwing error by first baseman Rowdy Tellez to score the go-ahead run in the eighth. Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers, who lost two of three in the series and have dropped 10 of 12 overall.