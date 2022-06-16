Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bill that will give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices. The new law, which passed the House this week and the Senate last month, comes one day after a federal grand jury indicted a Simi Valley, California, man on one count of attempting to murder a Justice of the United States. Authorities said the man was arrested last week near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice. Threats against the justices have increased since a draft of an opinion that would sharply curtain abortion rights leaked last month.