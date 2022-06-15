Woman causing scene at McDonald’s ran from authorities before being hit on Gulf Fwy, police say

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian that caused massive backups on the Gulf Freeway Wednesday morning has cleared.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the Gulf Freeway inbound at Telephone Road. By about 7 a.m., crews reported the crash had been cleared.

Transtar cameras showed the Telephone Road exit was shut down, resulting in only one lane of traffic getting by.

Though the crash was reported clear, delays did last about a half hour.

A person at a nearby McDonald’s told ABC13 they called 911 about a unruly person at the restaurant. That’s when authorities went by and attempted to approach the woman.

The witness said the woman started running along a fence line, and deputies later spotted her walking across the feeder. The woman made it across the southbound lanes then tried to cross the northbound inbound lanes when deputies said she was hit by a vehicle.

Deputies said the driver stopped and cooperated with authorities.

The woman is believed to be in her 50s.

The HPD officer said the crash will not be worked as an in-custody death but a fatal accident investigation.

