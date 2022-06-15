What we know about how Pence’s day unfolded on Jan. 6

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence won’t be testifying at Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing. But he will be in the spotlight as the group turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his allies saw the day a joint session of Congress would convene to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory as their last opportunity to remain in power. But Pence rejected Trump’s public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.