Sons of Boston worker indicted in connection with stabbing death of Marine veteran Daniel Martinez

BOSTON (WBZ) — Sons of Boston employee Alisha Dumeer was indicted Wednesday on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the March death of Marine veteran Daniel Martinez. Prosecutors say Martinez was stabbed by bouncer Alvaro Larrama outside the Union Street bar.

Larrama is already facing a murder charge in Martinez’s death. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing. He is also scheduled to be arraigned on new charges stemming from another incident that prosecutors said occurred at the bar about two weeks before Martinez was killed.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced the charge against Dumeer on Wednesday, but did not release additional details. More information is expected at Dumeer’s arraignment on June 30.

“This is a case that not only involves the fatal stabbing of Mr. Martinez but also the actions of people, including these two defendants, immediately after that stabbing,” Hayden said in a statement. “Our investigation is continuing and if additional charges are warranted, they will be pursued.”

The liquor license for Sons of Boston was suspended indefinitely following the March stabbing.

Video following the stabbing allegedly showed bar workers did not call 911 and employees gave Larrama a change of clothes before he walked out the back door.

