Several homes damaged after a tornado rips through Monroe County, Wisconsin, officials say

Several homes were damaged Wednesday by a tornado in central Wisconsin, officials said.

The tornado was reported near Tomah, Wisconsin, just after 4 p.m. local time and apparently traveled northeast through Monroe County for about 15 miles, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

Interstate 90 was closed for more than three hours due to trailers being blown onto their sides, but no deaths or major injuries were reported.

“The tornado took down multiple trees, power lines, and barns,” the county’s sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “There is wide spread power outage and damage to a number of homes as well.”

In the meantime, officials are asking people to avoid the area because many roads remain impassible and littered with debris from the damage.

Tomah is about 100 miles northwest of Madison, Wisconsin.

