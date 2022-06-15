Riley Keough supports Austin Butler playing her grandfather, Elvis

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The women in Elvis Presley’s family are supporting the forthcoming film “Elvis” and its star, Austin Butler.

Riley Keough is Presley’s granddaughter, an actress known for her work in films like “Zola.”

On Tuesday she shared photos of Butler, who plays Elvis in the film, at the late singer’s Graceland estate in Memphis.

“We got to spend time with @austinbutler this weekend in the house, at Graceland,” Keough captioned the photos.

“It was such a special and overwhelming experience I haven’t quite processed. One of many sweet things that happened while we were there- Austin played my grandfather’s guitar in the house,” she wrote. “This guitar hasn’t been played by many people. I know it was tuned by @paulmccartney once, but as far as people sitting down and playing it @austinbutler is one of very few people aside from my grandfather.”

Days before, she reposted a clip of Butler singing Presley’s hit, “That’s All Right Mama.” “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann had originally shared the video and revealed that Butler does the singing himself in the portions of the movie when Preslely was a young man.

“@bazluhrmann shared this clip today from an early screen test of Austin that I wanted to repost because what he was able to do is just so beautiful,” Keough wrote in the caption.

She also shared a photo of herself with her grandmother Priscilla Presley and her mother Lisa Marie Presley at the Memphis premiere of the Warner Bros. film. (Warner Bros. and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Priscilla Presley had previously endorsed Butler’s in the film, writing in May that his “performance as Elvis was mesmerizing.”

She and Elvis Presley were married from 1967 to 1973 and had daughter Lisa Marie in 1968.

Lisa Marie Presley also posted about the movie last month, calling it “exquisite” and writing that Butler “channeled and embodied” her “father’s heart and soul.”

“Elvis,” which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, debuts in theaters on June 24.

