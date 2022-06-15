Police: Man arrested for robbing Salinas bank

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man Wednesday for robbing a Wells Fargo Bank inside the Safeway on 1546 North Main Street at 11:35 a.m.

Daniel Turcotte, 66, entered the bank and asked demanded money from the teller with a note, said police. The teller stalled for time and hit the silent alarm.

Salinas Police Department

Employees evacuated the store and police arrived in minutes to arrest Turcotte. Turcotte had a warrant for a parole violation, said police.

He was taken to Monterey County Jail for the bank robbery and the warrant said police.