Pakistani govt chided for ‘Drink less tea, save money’ plea

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A minister in Pakistan’s newly elected government is facing criticism following his plea to the nation to drink less tea to help save on imports amid a deepening economic crisis. Tea is a hugely popular drink among both the rich and the poor in this country of 220 million people and the government has to spend about $600 million dollars from its hard currency reserves for tea imports annually. A Pakistani is believed to drink at least three cups a day. Still, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s appeal on Tuesday for Pakistanis to drink “one or two cups a day” less surprised many, leading to calls on social media for him to resign.