NFL, NFL Films agree to donate footage to The HistoryMakers

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and NFL Films will donate footage to The HistoryMakers, which has grown to become the nation’s largest African American video oral history archive. Under terms of the agreement announced Wednesday, the NFL will provide two years of funding to The HistoryMakers along with hundreds of hours of footage from interviews with NFL African American players, including dozens of Pro Football Hall of Famers. NFL Films will provide production services to interview prominent players for inclusion to The HistoryMakers archives which is housed permanently at the Library of Congress.