NATO defense ministers to discuss weapons for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers are meeting to discuss beefing up weapons supplies to Ukraine and Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance. Their two-day meeting in Brussels starting on Wednesday is less two weeks before a summit of NATO leaders in Madrid. Ukraine’s government has implored the West to send more and heavier weapons to help fend off Russia’s invading forces. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance’s members are “committed to continue providing the military equipment that Ukraine needs to prevail, including heavy weapons and long-range systems.” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hosting a meeting of some 50 nations to discuss weapons deliveries to Ukraine.