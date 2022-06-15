Moncada’s five hits, five RBIs lead White Sox past Tigers

by DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Yoán Moncada had five hits and five RBIs, including a run-scoring single against Kody Clemens, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 13-0 for a three-game series sweep. Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five before arriving in Detroit. José Abreu had four hits and drove in two runs, and Andrew Vaughn had three hits. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gave up on his pitching staff after six innings, using Harold Castro for the seventh, Clemens for the eighth, and Tucker Barnhart for the ninth. It was the pitching debut for the 26-year-old Clemens, whose father, Roger, won seven Cy Young Awards.