Ireland, Norway, Turkey want UN to extend aid to Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The foreign ministers of Ireland, Norway and Turkey say aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria must continue. They warned Wednesday of a humanitarian crisis if the only remaining border gate is closed. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to vote July 10 on whether to continue authorizing cross-border aid from Turkey. Russia has said it sees no reason for the aid to continue passing through the Bab al Hawa border gate. It wants the aid to come through government-held Damascus. Ireland and Norway have been working together to keep the border crossing open. Their foreign ministers visited the border area Wednesday before meeting with their Turkish counterpart, who said Turkey would keep trying to persuade Russia to keep the border gate open.