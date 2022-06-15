HHS unlawfully varied hospital reimbursement rates, Supreme Court says

By Tierney Sneed, Ariane de Vogue and Tami Luhby, CNN

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that the US Department of Health and Human Services failed to follow the proper procedures in varying reimbursement rates in a drug program aimed at hospitals that typically serve larger shares of disadvantaged patients.

The decision was a narrow one and the court stopped short of a broader ruling that would have undermined HHS’ authority. The unanimous opinion was written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The court said HHS acted unlawfully in how it went about varying the rates.

“In short, the statute allows HHS to set reimbursement rates based on average price and affords the agency discretion to ‘adjust’ the price up or down. But unless HHS conducts a survey of hospitals’ acquisition costs, HHS may not vary the reimbursement rates by hospital group,” Kavanaugh wrote.

At issue in the case was how HHS set Medicare reimbursement rates for certain prescription drugs in its so-called 340B drug program. The hospital industry group challenged a Trump-era rule that reduced the rates.

The 340B program requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide hefty discounts on certain drugs sold to safety-net hospitals. Starting in 2018, HHS cut the reimbursement rates for hospitals in the 340B program by nearly a third, while paying higher rates to other hospitals.

The change in rates has cost 340B hospitals an estimated $1.6 billion in Medicare funding annually, the decision cited.

