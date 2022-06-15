FAA says future planes will need to reduce carbon emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing to require that future airplanes produce lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions before they can be certified. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that its proposal would cover planes under development, including two Boeing models and one from Airbus. It would also apply to planes built after Jan. 1, 2028. Planes are a small but growing contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. The FAA says civilian planes caused 3% of U.S. emissions before the pandemic.