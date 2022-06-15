China’s Xi reasserts support for Russia on security issues

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has reasserted his country’s support for Russia on issues of sovereignty and security in a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. State media say Xi told Putin that China is “willing to work with Russia on issues concerning core interests and major concerns.” He added that “all parties should responsibly push for a proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis.” China has refused to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or even to refer to it in such terms. Weeks before the Russian attack, Putin and Xi met in Beijing and oversaw the signing of an agreement pledging that relations between the sides would have “no limits.”