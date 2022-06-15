After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. House runoff in Georgia next week pits a former Democratic elected official who’s been endorsed by Donald Trump against the son of a onetime Republican congressman. The winner will advance to the November general election against the Democrat nominee, also to be decided Tuesday. In the Republican race, Trump is siding with Vernon Jones, who’s fond of calling himself the “Black Donald Trump.” Jones rose to prominence in Republican circles as a lifelong Democrat who endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020. He has supported Trump’s false claims of election fraud and he switched parties in 2021. His opponent is Mike Collins, who owns a trucking company and is the son of the late Rep. Mac Collins.