1,000-foot ship freed after grounding near Georgia port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused a cargo ship to become grounded in the shipping channel to Georgia’s busiest seaport. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Danish-flagged container ship Maersk Surabaya ran aground Tuesday evening while navigating the Savannah River on its way to the Port of Savannah. A Coast Guard news release says seven tugboats nudged the 1,000-foot ship back to the center of the shipping channel and no injuries or pollution were reported. The vessel was moored at the port’s docks Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard says its Marine Safety Unit in Savannah is investigating.