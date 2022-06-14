Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:26 AM

Worries about S. Korean economy grow amid truckers’ strike

KION

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s prime minister has warned that the disruption of cargo transport could cause “irrecoverable” damages on the country’s economy, as a strike by truckers entered its eighth day. The Transport Ministry says that about 6,840 truckers rallied on Monday, triggering a delay in the shipment and delivery of key items like steels, cement, petrochemicals and tires. During a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the disruption of cargo transport would pose “a big irrecoverable blow” to South Korea’s economy, which already faces other difficulties.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content