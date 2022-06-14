Tsitsipas beats Bonzi for clash with Kyrgios at Halle Open

HALLE, Germany (AP) — The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has defeated Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Halle Open. Tsitsipas had to fight hard to beat the 52nd-ranked Bonzi in 1 hour, 55 minutes to take his tour-leading tally to 36 wins in 2022. Tsitsipas is bidding for his second title of the year and his first on grass. The Greek player next faces Nick Kyrgios. The Australian wild card has defeated Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-5. The fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Marcos Giron 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 for a second-round clash with the sixth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta.