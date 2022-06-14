Skip to Content
Several cities across the US are setting new temperature records

By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

Daily high temperature records were set across several cities Monday afternoon. Here are a few:

Columbia, South Carolina, reached an afternoon high of 103 degrees, breaking its old June 13 record of 102 degrees, set in 1958.

North Platte, Nebraska, hit 108 degrees, breaking its old record of 103 degrees, set in 1952.

St. Louis hit 100 degrees, breaking its old record of 98 degrees, set in 1952.

Charlotte, North Carolina, hit 98 degrees, breaking its old record of 97 degrees, set in 1958.

Nashville hit 97 degrees, tying the previous record of 97 degrees, set in 2016.

Jackson, Kentucky, hit 94 degrees; the previous record was 91 degrees, set in 2000.

Asheville, North Carolina, hit 92 degrees; the previous record was 91 degrees, set in 2016.

