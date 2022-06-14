Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year. The All England Club has announced via Twitter that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month. But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw.