Sand City Volleyball Club qualifies for Junior Nationals

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Sand City Volleyball Club girls 15's team earned a place in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship in late June.

The team is ranked 12th in the Northern California Volleyball Association. This is the first time in SAND and Monterey County history an age 15 team has qualified for Nationals.

"It's a really exciting opportunity - I knew these girls were capable of making Nationals since I coached this team 2 years ago," Getting back to a high level of competition after Covid took longer than was ideal, but it's good to see them live up to their potential. We just need to put the work in now, and we can do something really awesome."

The SAND girls will be one of five Californian teams competing in the Freedom Division at Nationals.

The team rosters players who star on their local high school teams, including Indira Aguilar, Addy Cremers, Gina Da Silva, Dylan Domingos, Ava Edwards, Maya Giannini, Cadee Guzman, Aleasha Kalinski, Elizabeth McCuistion, Natalie Mendoza, Cindy Moreau and Grace Von Schack.

Back Row L to R: Coach Kit Moore, Cindy Moreau, Ava Edwards, Natalie Mendoza, Gina DaSilva, Maya Giannini, Aleasha Kalinski, Cadee Guzman, Coach Jake Powell Front Row L to R: Addy Cremers, Indira Aguilar, Dylan Domingos, Grace Von Schack, Elizabeth McCuistion

SAND City Volleyball Club is a competitive volleyball club located in Castroville, CA. Our dynamic program focuses on volleyball-specific conditioning, with an emphasis on developing well-rounded players. The teams are made up of passionate volleyball players and the goal is for all our players to feel a sense of purpose on the teams, to define and work towards accomplishing their personal goals and to build on their character as a player and as a person. SAND City Volleyball Club

The GJNC is the United States’ premier junior girls club tournament and attracts college scouts from around the country, according to the club.

The team hopes to raise $15,000 to help with travel expenses for the team. Anyone interested in helping out can email sandcityvolleyball@gmail.com. You can also learn more about SAND here.

Nationals are scheduled to place June 23 through July 4 in Indianapolis.