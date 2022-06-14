Salinas police arrest suspected arsonist for multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A suspected arsonist has been arrested for starting multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard Monday at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Police were sent to the open field east of the soccer complex to help Salinas Fire, who were putting out several fires in the area. Witnesses said a man was lighting fires in the area while firefighters continued putting out fires, according to police.

Another witness said that they saw the suspect lighting another fire nearby. Miguel Angel Gomez, 31, was positively identified as the suspect by witnesses and firefighters as he walked out of the bushes.

When officers contacted Gomez, he did not comply with orders and walked away from officers with a stick in his hand, said police. He was taken to the ground and continued resisting arrest but was soon taken into custody.

The investigation showed Gomez had set several fires and was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken to Monterey Couty Jail for arson, resisting arrest, and being under the influence. His bail is set at $57,500, said police.

The estimated acreage burned is four fires at four acres total, said police.