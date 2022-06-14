Rapper Gunna proclaims innocence in message on social media

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Gunna, who was arrested last month on a racketeering charge, said in a message posted on social media that 2022 has been one of the best years of his life, “despite this difficult situation.” The rapper, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence in the message and said the picture that is being painted of him is “ugly and untrue.” One of his lawyers confirmed that the message was posted on Kitchens’ behalf Tuesday, his birthday. He remains in jail on a racketeering charge.