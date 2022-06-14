Police: 2 shot, 1 arrested outside Las Vegas Strip gift shop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A female theft suspect and a security guard were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a landmark Las Vegas Strip souvenir shop, and the woman was arrested, police said Tuesday,

Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said both the woman and the guard were injured by gunfire, police were investigating how the shooting happened, and no other suspects were sought.

The conditions of the two injured people were not immediately known.

Hadfield said the woman was taken into custody.

A police statement said gunfire happened just before 6 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Hadfield said it happened in the parking lot of Bonanza Gifts, a store that advertises itself as the world’s largest souvenir shop.