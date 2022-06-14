PGUSD releases statement on former employee arrested for several sexual assault counts of a minor

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 15, 2022, at 2:21 p.m.-- Pacific Grove Unified School District recently released a statement to KION about a man who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Dear PGUSD Families, Since the arrest of Mr. Andrew Chyo yesterday by the Pacific Grove Police Department, we have had the oppurtunity to research his volunteering and employment history at PGUSD. We feel that it is importamt to share the various roles that Mr. Chyo played in our school district so that you may be more informed regarding his contact with our students, families and staff. Mr. Chyo was employed by the District in roles that included high school tutor, instructional assistant at both Pacific Grove Middle School and Pacific Grove High School, assistant Pacific Grove High School athletic coach, and short term hourly work supporting school staff at high school functions. He was employed durign specific periods between 2015-2021 school year. As we said in our communication yesterday, any person wanting to volunteer for, or seek employment with, the Pacific Grove Unified School District is fingerprinted and cleared through the Department of Justice. We review those reults to ensure that employees and volunteers do not have any sort of conviction that would disqualify them to work with children in a school district. Student and staff safety are always our greatest priority. We strive to improve our practices every year so that we may create as safe an environment as possible for our students and staff. We appreciate any input that you might have to assist us in this effort. We encourage you to take the time to speak with your students regarding these details, as appropriate, especially if they have had contact with Mr. Chyo. If you are a vicitm, or have any additional information regarding this on-going investigation, please contact the PG Police Department at (831) 648-3143, the Anymous Tip Line at (831)-648-3159, or pgpdrecords@cityofpg.org. Ralph Gomez Porras, Ed. D Superintendent

ORIGINAL STORY

Monterey County District Attorney's Office employee arrested on several sexual assault counts of a minor

Pacific Grove Police said that a man was arrested Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. on nine felony oral copulation charges against a minor.

A victim reported to police in April that Andrew Chyo, 26, had allegedly sexually assaulted them in 2019 when they were 17-years-old, according to police.

A source with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office told KION that Chyo was an employee with them. The DA's office said Chyo is no longer an employee.

Suspect Andrew Chyo.

He also previously worked with the City of Pacific Grove Recreation Department, the city confirmed with KION.

An arrest warrant was issued, and along with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office Chyo was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on a $1.89 million bail, said police.

Chyo lived and volunteered in the local Pacific Grove community.

If you are a victim or have any additional information about this ongoing investigation,

contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (831)

648-3159, or pgpdrecords@cityofpg.org.

You can reach additional resources at the Monterey County Rape Center 24-Hour Helpline at (831)-375-4357.