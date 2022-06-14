Oklahoma Native American Methodist church targeted, left with damage

By Abigail Ogle

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma Native American Methodist church said they were targeted multiple times and left with thousands of dollars in damage.

The reverend who spoke with KOCO 5 said until the suspects are caught, some don’t feel comfortable going back to church.

The First American United Methodist in Norman has been vandalized multiple times. The church believes the suspects were searching for money but instead, the intruders only left with candy, chips and left $10,000 in damage behind.

Reverend Justine Wilson told KOCO 5 she thinks the suspects were leaving a statement for the church.

“When we found the butcher knife stabbed into our table, many of our church members did not feel comfortable having elders here, having children here. Active shooter things in churches that’s on people’s minds. When they see a butcher knife in the table they have to wonder if we’re next,” Wilson said.

The church has since added security cameras around the building.

The church had been raising money in honor of Chief Kelly Haney, a former state lawmaker, tribal leader and member of the church. It was his dream to have a new sanctuary but now, that money that was raised is being used to repair the damage.

