Nats’ Stephen Strasburg has rib injury, will see specialist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a stress reaction of the ribs. Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. He felt discomfort following a bullpen session and had an MRI on Monday. The 33-year-old pitcher will see a specialist and there is no timeline for his return. Martinez said the immediate plan for Strasburg is rest. The Nationals made a flurry of roster moves, including calling up right-hander Jackson Tetreault from Triple-A Rochester to start Tuesday against Atlanta in place of Strasburg.