Mekhi Becton at Jets’ mandatory minicamp after skipping OTAs

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has joined his teammates for the start of mandatory minicamp after he skipped the voluntary offseason program. He missed almost all of last season after dislocating his right kneecap and spraining his MCL in the opening game against Carolina. The No. 11 overall pick in 2020 worked out on his own in the Houston area. His fiancée also recently gave birth to the couple’s first child. Becton was expected to work with the Jets’ trainers during the team’s minicamp practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday.