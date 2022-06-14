Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.

The “Yummy” singer posted a statement on the Instastory portion of his verified Instagram account Monday about his continued recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,” he wrote. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

Bieber has been outspoken in the past about his Christian faith and wrote in his statement that “I’m reminded he knows all of me.”

“He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms,” the statement continued. “This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

Bieber revealed last week that he’s been diagnosed with the rare neurological syndrome, which is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles.

In a video he posted, he showed how one side of his face was unable to move as a result and explained the diagnosis is why he canceled some concerts and plans to take a break from touring while he recuperates.

He ended his statement Monday by writing, “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.