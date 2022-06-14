Golf’s toughest test returns to Brookline at Country Club

By The Associated Press

The U.S. Open returns to The Country Club outside Boston for only the fourth time in history. The Country Club is one of the five founding clubs of the USGA. It also has a history of playoffs. It should be a dynamic week coming off the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf event outside London. Phil Mickelson is among a dozen players at the U.S. Open who defied PGA Tour regulations by playing the LIV Golf event. Mickelson is playing in the U.S. for the first time since late January. The LPGA is in Michigan, and the British Amateur is at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.