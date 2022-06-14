Ex-Chicago cop faces charges after struggle with Black woman

CHICAGO (AP) — Charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery have been filed against a white former Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a park. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says former Officer Bruce Dyker has been charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public way, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said. The 52-year-old Dyker, who had been on desk duty since shortly after the incident last summer, resigned from the Chicago Police Department in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him. Videos went viral showing Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown on Aug. 28, 2021, as she walked her French bulldog at North Avenue Beach.